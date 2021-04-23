The Stoughton High School boys golf team returns four players, but it’s been two years since they’ve played in a competitive golf match.
The letterwinners back for the Vikings are seniors Eagan Olson and Patrick Wozniak and juniors Josh Livingston and Luke Fernholz.
“We do return four players with some varsity playing experience and a very strong freshmen class that had some kids who played in a lot of junior tournaments,” Stoughton coach Stephen Stokes said.
Stoughton will have to fill the void left by Jake Livingston, the team’s No. 1 golfer for three years, before last season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two freshmen the Vikings are counting on right away are Colin Quam and Connor Brown. Stokes said both played in junior tournaments.
Stokes said he expects a weekly competition for the top five spots, including the freshmen.
“I think we will have a lot of competition all year to play in the top-five varsity spots,” he said. Stoughton finished sixth in the Badger South Conference Tournament and last in a seven-team regional in 2019. Olson shot a 93 and Wozniak carded a 103 to lead the Vikings in the conference tournament two years ago.
Olson shot a 98 to take 28th in a regional in 2019. Two years ago, the Vikings had four new varsity golfers, as Olson made the switch from baseball to golf.
“It usually takes a year to learn how to be a competitive golfer,” Stokes said at the end of the 2019 season. “If he keeps working on it and practices in the summer with a year under his belt, I think he can be one of the best golfers on the team
Three-time defending state champion Madison Edgewood shot a 318 to win the conference title by nine strokes over Oregon in 2019.
The top player back for the Crusaders is senior Ethan Arndt, who finished 28th at state in 2019.
Stokes said Edgewood, Milton and Monona Grove each have a group of returning golfers.
The WIAA hasn’t released the postseason regional groupings.
He said it’s hard and too early to tell which Stoughton golfers may contend for a sectional and state berth.
“We hope to be in the top half of the conference, be competitive each meet, and be better at the end of the season than we were at the beginning,” Stokes said.