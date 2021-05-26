The Stoughton High School boys golf team appears to be rounding into form at the right time.
The Vikings placed fourth at the Badger South Conference championship at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove on Tuesday, May 25.
All five golfers finished in under 50 strokes on the front nine for Stoughton, something coach Stephen Stokes noted as a good sign ahead of regionals on Tuesday, June 2.
"Overall for having a relatively young team, I was very happy with how they played, and it was really windy conditions, so they had to grind it out and battle the wind. But they really did a nice job,” he said.
The Vikings carded a team score of 340, just behind Milton at 330. Monona Grove finished second at 325, and Edgewood won the event with a 311.
Freshman Colin Quam led the way for the Vikings with a 12-over-par 83, tied for 10th place. Quam shot a 7-over 42 on the front nine before adding a 5-over 41 on the back.
Quam was one of only three players to register an eagle on the 17th hole, a 486-yard par 5.
Stokes said the freshman has been solid all season, but he was especially impressed with how Quam handled his first conference competition.
"It's a big deal as a freshman to play varsity in any sport, especially in the Badger Conference. ... Playing varsity golf is way different than playing with your buddies or playing the country club,” he said.
“It's a big step, but what Colin does is he has a great mentality. He has kind of the next shot, next hole mentality. ... he just keeps battling. That's probably the thing that I've been most impressed about with him."
The team got an added boost from its No. 5 golfer in junior Luke Fernholz, who carded an 86 on the day and tied with junior teammate Josh Livingston (85) with a team-low score of 40 on the front nine.
“That’s always a pleasant surprise,” Stokes said of balanced scoring. "That’s really kind of the name of golf. The way that it is is that not everybody's going to be on every day. And so it’s kind of whoever can step up, and we had a couple guys step up.”
Freshman Conner Brown also finished with an 86, and senior Eagan Olson shot a 96 for the Vikings.
As the team readies for the regional tournament on Tuesday, June 1, at the Portage Country Club, Stokes said he “wholeheartedly” expects his team to challenge for one of the top four spots to qualify for the sectional tournament.
If his team continues to shoot in the 80s as a group, Stokes said the potential for success after that is there for the taking.
“If we can be that consistent and control that throughout the five guys,” he said. “That’s going to give us the opportunity to compete each week that we play.”