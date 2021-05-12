Stoughton freshman Colin Quam finished in a three-way tie for medalist honors on Monday, May 10, but the Vikings lost a dual match to Oregon 170-182 at the Stoughton Country Club.
Stoughton High School senior Eagan Olson hit a hole-in-one on the 130-yard 16th hole during the Portage Invitational on Friday, May 7, at the Portage Country Club.
That was one of the highlights last week for the Vikings, who picked up Badger South Conference road dual wins over Monroe and Watertown. Stoughton had all of its golfers in the 40s as the Vikings knocked off Monroe 220-287 on Tuesday, May 4, at the Monroe Golf Club.
Two days later, the Vikings beat Watertown 177-214.
Oregon 170, Stoughton 182
Quam shot a 6-over-par 41 to tie Oregon seniors Nicholas Kipp and Johnnie Thysse for medalist honors May 10, at the Stoughton Country Club.
Junior etammate Josh Livingston shot a 45 and senior Patrick Wozniak carded a 46. Olson shot a 50 to round out the top four.
Portage Invitational
Quam shot a 15-over-par 85 to
tie Reedsburg’s Brett Crary for fifth place in the Portage Invitational May 7, at the Portage Country Club.
Stoughton finished sixth (361) in the 10-team Division 1 field. Verona shot a 320 to win the title by 36 strokes over runner-up Mount Horeb.
Olson shot an 88 to tie Reedsburg’s Zach Bestor and Mount Horeb’s Sonny Lombardo for seventh place. Livingston shot a 91 to take 15th place.
Wozniak shot a 97 and Zack Bonebright carded a 108.
Verona had the top four finishers, led by senior Andrew Aune, who shot a 7-over-par 70 to capture the title.
Stoughton 177, Watertown 214
Livingston shot a 5-over-par 39 to win medalist honors in a dual meet against the Goslings on Thursday, May 6, at the Watertown Country Club.
Livingston birdied No. 6 and posted pars on Nos. 4, 5 and 9. Quam carded a 45, followed by Bonebright, who shot a 46. Both Olson and Wozniak shot a 47.
Stoughton 220, Monroe 287
Junior Luke Fernholz and Quam tied for medalist honors after each shot a 42 against the Cheesemakers May 4, at the Monroe Golf Club.
Freshman Connor Brown shot a 44 and Livingston carded a 45. Olson rounded out the top five for the Vikings with a 47.