The Stoughton High School boys golf team had to fight through losing two of its starters due to COVID-19 contact tracing in a Tuesday, May 11 dual meet against Edgewood.
A new face stepped up in the 181-164 loss at the Stoughton Country Club, though, as fill-in No. 5 golfer Colby Thompson finished with an 8-over-par 43, good for the team’s lowest score.
“For him to come in after playing varsity only a couple of times, it was a fantastic performance for him,” coach Stephen Stokes told the Courier-Hub.
The Vikings struggled to take advantage of home course in the match, as some golfers struggled to make putts, though.
“The one thing is that it's a lot of those kids' home course,” he said. “The Stoughton Country Club is a tough golf course, but it certainly didn't have the same effect on Edgewood as it had on us.”
Josh Livingston and Colin Quam both finished with a 10-over-par 45 for the Vikings, who also got a 48 from Patrick Wozniak and a 51 from Eagan Olson.
Edgewood’s Michael Yesbeck had an event-low score with a 4-over-par 39.
A combination of fatigue and playing one of the top teams in the state led to the loss, Stokes said.
“We certainly didn't play our best golf, but they're not ranked No. 1 in division two for no reason, they're a really good team,” he said. “I just thought that we didn't have as much of a home course advantage as we normally would, but the kids had kind of come off playing in something like six out of seven days or something like that, and it just kind of looked like we were tired a little bit.”
The Vikings’ schedule will continue to be busy as the team hopes to qualify to play with the top half of teams at the Badger South Conference meet on May 25.
They play Monona Grove on Monday and Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, and the team needs wins to reach that top echelon. Stokes believes his team can do it.
“We’re going to keep battling to make that top half,” he said. “We definitely have the potential to be good.”