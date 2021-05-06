The Stoughton boys golf team lost a Badger South Conference dual to Milton in the conference opener on Tuesday, April 27, at the Stoughton Country Club.
The Vikings’ conference match against Milton was postponed on Monday, May 3, because of rain. The dual match has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 4, at the Oaks Ridge Golf Course in Milton. The Vikings were coming off a six-stroke loss to Milton April 27. Milton improves tyo 3-0 in the conference with the victory.
The conference match at Watertown was postponed on Thursday, April 29. The Vikings’ match against the Goslings has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 6, at the Watertown Country Club.
Milton 169, Stoughton 175
Both junior Josh Livingston and senior Eagan Olson shot 6-over-par 41 in a dual meet APril 27, against Milton at the Stoughton Country Club.
Freshman Connor Brown carded a 44 and freshman Colin Quam finished with a 49.