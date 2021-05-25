The Stoughton High School boys golf team got the winning attitudes flowing ahead of the Badger South Conference meet in a win over Fort Atkinson on Monday, May 24.
The Vikings bested Fort Atkinson at the Stoughton Country Club, winning 169-183.
Junior Josh Livingston carded a 1-over-par 36 to capture medalist honors.
Freshman Colin Quam shot a 43, and senior Eagan Olson finished with a 44 for Stoughton. Brayden Brown led Fort Atkinson with a 40, and the Vikings’ scores were rounded out by a 46 from both Conner Brown and Luke Fernholz.
The conference meet was scheduled for Tuesday, May 25 at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Results were not available by press time.