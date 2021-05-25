Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.