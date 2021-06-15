Despite no Vikings qualifying for the state golf meet this year, Stoughton High School golf coach Stephen Stokes thinks his team could make some noise next year after a season of growth.
Stoughton placed sixth at the WIAA Division 1 Janesville Parker sectional on Tuesday, June 8, at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville with a team score of 338.
“We’ve talked about when you’re playing golf with your buddies or just out at the club, this competitive golf is something different,” Stokes said. “Even though they play a lot of junior golf, it is a different animal. So I’ve been really, really pleased with their progress throughout the year.”
Stoughton junior Josh Livingston finished 11th with a 7-over-par 79 for the Vikings. He finished one stroke back of earning a spot in a playoff for the final individual qualifying spot to state.
Stokes said his top golfer has spent a lot of time working on his game both on the course and in the weight room, applauding his work effort.
“The nice thing about him is that he just stays right here,” Stokes said of Livingston. “He’s one of those guys who doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low and just keeps battling and plugging away.”
Livingston said he was happy with most of his shots at the sectional meet, but bunker play tripped him up a bit.
“I struck the ball well. Off the tee was absolutely perfect, the irons were pretty good,” he said. “Around the bunker shots were not my best, but the greens were good and I had a couple good long putts. I was pretty happy.”
Freshman Colin Quam finished 16th with an 82 for the Vikings.
Senior Eagan Olson tied for 26th with an 86, freshman Conner Brown shot a 91, and junior Luke Fernholz shot a 93.
With four of his five golfers returning next season, Stokes believes the next few years could be strong for Stoughton.
“That gives me reason for great hope in the future is that I really look forward to the next couple years with these guys. And we’ve got a couple other kids who are waiting in the wings to come in and some younger kids. So I look for bright things in the future for us, for Stoughton golf.”
His top golfer has the same hope already for his senior season next year.
“It would be a dream to me to make it to state,” Livingston said. “I have faith that our team’s going to make it next year. I think we definitely have a chance.”