Stoughton junior Josh Livingston shot a 13-over-par 84 to tie for third place at the WIAA Division 1 Portage regional on Tuesday, June 1, at the Portage Country Club.
Livingston and Stoughton freshman Colin Quam finished in the top 10 to lead the Vikings to a fourth-place finish (356) to secure a spot in the Janesville Parker sectional. The top four regional teams advance to the sectional.
“We have a young team so it feels good to qualify,” Stoughton coach Stephen Stokes said. “We played really well on the front nine. We just faltered on the back nine. To go on to the sectional was a great accomplishment.”
Quam shot an 88 and tied Monona Grove senior Connor Bracken, Monona Grove junior Mitchell Hackel and DeForest sophomore Ethan Prusakwiwicz for eighth place.
Livingston racked up six pars and birdied the 331-yard No. 15.
“He battled the elements the best, played the winds and grinded it out,” Stokes said of Livingston.
Quam got off to a hot start with a par on
No. 1 and a birdie on No. 2. He posted six pars, but also struggled at times with the trees hugging the fairways. Quam settled for triple bogeys on Nos. 3, 8 and 13.
The back nine tested the patience of golfers if their tee shot strayed from the fairway.
Several holes are lined with trees, and it made for narrower tee shots.
“They just kept on competing,” Stokes said. “That is what I was happy with. We expected to get there and we knew we had to keep up the grind.”
Stoughton senior Luke Fernholz tied McFarland freshman Ryan Ertel for 12th place after carding a 90. Senior teammate Eagan Olson shot a 96 to finish in 21st place.
Stokes said the wind played a much bigger factor on the back nine.
“The greens were pretty quick all day, and if we could have been just a little bit more consistent it would have been a little bit better.”
Monona Grove shot a 346 to win the regional title. Sun Prairie took second (351) just ahead of third-place Oregon (353).