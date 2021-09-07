In his running career at Stoughton, senior Jayden Zywicki kept telling himself he had to build a cushion against Oregon’s Yordanos Zelinski in the final 1,600-meters at the Verona Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Stewart’s Woods in Verona.
Zelinski came on strong over the final 400 meters and overtook Zywicki for third place overall in a field that featured 23 teams and 162 runners. Zywicki finished fourth overall with a time of 16 minutes, 25.7 seconds, only 0.5 of a second away from Zelinski.
“I know he has faster top end speed than me based off track,” Zywicki said of Zelinski. “I booked it down the hill a little bit more so I could get a couple of seconds in front of him. I didn’t pull far enough away.”
The time Zywicki ran was only 21 seconds away from his lifetime-best time at state last spring.
“Last year’s (time) was on a really fast course at state in perfect conditions,” he said. “I think if I would do that race, I think I would improve by a lot because I’m in better shape this year and have never run on this course before so this was a solid race for me,” Zywicki said. “Normally, around the second race I’m around the 17-minute mark.”
Madison La Follette outdistanced Stoughton for the team title 45-68. However, the top two teams in each of the three divisions brought home a trophy.
It was a big departure from the dual meet the Vikings competed in last spring where the boys and girls’ races were hosted at different times and masks were required by runners because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our goal was to get the trophy, beat La Follette and improve overall,” Zywkci said.
Helping that cause were a trio of other runners who finished in the top 15 for the Vikings in the Division 2 field.
Stoughton senior Colton Hansen took fifth in Division 2 (17:13.4) and junior Brayden Hemenway finished 12th (18:02.7).
Senior Kai Sorenson placed 20th (18:28.2) and senior Max Manzo took 29th (19:05.3).
Verona senior Aidan Manning won the 5,0000-meter race with a time of 15:58.
Middleton’s Ward took second and Zelinski finished third.