There’s still more than four months before the alternative fall sports season begins, but several Stoughton boys cross country runners are shouldering a bigger load in their development.
The Vikings had three of the top 10 runners in the Kenosha Running Company Thrillogy Classic on Saturday, Oct. 31, which featured a field of 47 participants. Stoughton junior Jayden Zywicki won the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 16 seconds and junior Colton Hansen took fourth (18:12.30) followed by senior Christian Smith, who placed sixth (18:16.40).
Zywicki surged out to a lead over Evansville’s Riley Siltman at the start of the race, and never looked back. He said his goal was to start out fast and stay ahead of the pack by 15-meters throughout the race.
“I figured I had a chance to win it,” Zywicki said. “We are usually in the same area of the race. I feel like I’m a lot better than last year. Last year, I ran times like that on a flat course and this was on a hilly and windy course.”
Stoughton had four runners finish in the top 20. Junior Kai Sorenson placed 16th (19:48.10).
“We should have a really good team again when we get to run together,” Zywicki said after three runners finished in the top 10 for the Vikings. “I will take it. It shows that we have really been training.”
Last season, he finished 104th at the WIAA Division 1 state meet with a time of 17:04.2 in Wisconsin Rapids.
Zywicki and Hansen led Stoughton to its first Badger South Conference title since 2000. Zyiwkci took third (16:49.1) and Hansen took seventh (17:06.8) at the conference meet last year. Both received first-team all-conference recognition.
Badger Conference school athletic directors announced July 30, that the league would not play any league competitions and conference champions will not be crowned this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control voted to delay the fall sports season and gave schools an option to push fall sports back to the spring.
Most sports events are still prohibited in the county because of restrictions by Public Health Madison Dane County. Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people or less and outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 or less.
Zywicki, who completed two races this fall and plans on doing some time trials this winter, is now looking forward to starting basketball practice Nov. 23.
“I’m done for the fall,” he said of racing.