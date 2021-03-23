The Stoughton boys cross country team will have the same schedule as the girls cross country team with three of the four Saturday duals at home this spring.
However unlike the girls squad, the Viking boys return more letterwinners than they lost from a 2019 team that won the Badger South Conference title.
“Most of my varsity runners either ran during some of the winter or were in a winter sport,” said coach Patrick Schneider, who is entering his seventh year at the helm of Stoughton’s boys program. “I was impressed by many of their levels of fitness during our first week of practice.”
Stoughton returns seven letterwinners and lost just three from the 2019 squad, including only one starter in UW-Madison wrestler Gavin Model.
Seniors Christian Smith (second team all-conference last season), Cade Millam, Alex Orn and Alex Wicks are all back. Like Model, Schneider is eager to see if Wicks’ training from wrestling will lead to success on the trails.
“He’s in really good shape from wrestling and has experience running in a mask from wrestling practice,” Schneider said. “I’m excited to see how that translates to cross country.”
The junior group is especially strong with 2019 Division 1 state qualifier Jayden Zywicki leading the charge. He placed 104th at state with a time of 17:14.2 – just two weeks after finishing third (16:49.1) at the Badger South Conference meet.
Colton Hansen earned second team all-conference honors after placing seventh at the Badger South meet with a time of 17:06.8. Classmate Kai Sorensen could also give Stoughton more veteran depth.
The Vikings will begin their season Saturday afternoon at home against rival Oregon. Stoughton will run at Monroe next Saturday, then host Monona Grove (April 10) and Mount Horeb (April 17) to close the regular season.
Postseason assignments, plans and details from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association are expected to be announced at the beginning of April.
“It’s hard to tell right now,” Schneider said. “We may or may not have a sectional meet. We don’t know what teams would be in the sectional if it ends up happening.
“But if we ended up with some type of state meet, Jayden and Colton have really good chances of making it. Both are in great shape. Colton missed state last season by one place and just a few seconds and is really motivated to make it.”