Even in a shortened season, Stoughton High School senior Christian Smith is confident this can be a special season.
Smith finished third in a dual meet against Monroe on Saturday, April 3, at Twining Park in Monroe. The Vikings swept the top three spots to beat Monroe 19-38.
Junior Jayden Zywicki won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 17 minutes, 12.30 seconds. Junior Colton Hansen finished second (18:21) and Smith took third (18:38.10). Smith said Stoughton has the talent to make a run to state.
“I felt amazing this race,” Smith said. “Last race I didn’t do as good. It was too cold. I wasn’t prepared. This race for me was perfect. I think as a team we ran a lot better. It’s probably because we were all excited to run outside of Stoughton.”
Runners in the race at Twining Park started the race with a mask but then were allowed to pull it down if they were comfortable.
“The first two miles felt a lot better than it did at Stoughton,” Zywicki said. “It was also because of not having to wear the mask as much. The last mile was pretty bad thinking I was done with all of the hills and still having to do three more was kind of disheartening.”
Zyiwcki had a 20-second time improvement on his time compared to the season opener against Oregon in Stoughton March 26. Zywicki ran by himself most of the race after breaking away from the pack early on.
“I felt like I would have run faster if I would have had someone five feet in front of me or right behind me,” he said.
Zywicki has a lifetime-best time of 16:49.
“I should probably PR again,” he said.
Senior Cade Millam took fifth (19:06) and junior Tyler Strandlie placed eighth (20:04.50).
Smith said the course at Twining Park in Monroe
was more challenging than Stoughton’s course because it has more hills.
“As a team our goal was to run better,” Smith said. “My goal was to run better than last meet which was sub-20 (minutes).”