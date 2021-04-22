The Stoughton Area High School boys cross country team continued a dominant run this season, placing five runners in the top sevenc to topple Mount Horeb 22-36 on Saturday, April 17, at Stoughton High School.
Junior Jayden Zywicki won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 48 seconds. Junior Colton Hansen finished third (18:00) and senior CHristian Smith took fifth (18:28). Senior Alex Wicks took sixth (19:03) and Cade Millam placed seventh (19:15).
The regular season finale for Stoughton at Milton scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. The Vikings will host a 15-team alternate fall sectional meet on Saturday, May 1 at Stoughton High School.