When the boys cross country alternate fall season began just over a month ago, Stoughton Area High School boys coach Pat Schneider wasn’t sure whether there would be a full season or a chance for his runners to compete past the regular season due to COVID-19.
A lot has changed since that day, culminating in Schneider watching his team compete at the state meet Saturday, May 8, at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
The team finished sixth with a score of 150 points. Stevens Point won the championship, led by a first-place finish from senior Jake Bourget with a time of 15 minutes, 38.6 seconds.
This year’s team was the first to qualify from Stoughton in 20 years.
"At the beginning of the season, we didn’t even know if we were gonna end up having a state meet, and I think it was a real shot in the arm when we knew we had a shot to make it here and be able to extend our season by another couple of weeks,” Schneider said.
Schneider said his team was extra motivated seeing the good luck signs that began sprouting around town after they qualified for the state championship, and he thinks this season is one his team can build upon.
Junior Jayden Zywicki led the Vikings with a time of 16:04.5, good for a 10th-place finish. The time was a personal record by more than 40 seconds.
“He ran a very smart race, and based on how much training we’d done, which was probably less than a lot of the people he was running against, I think he did really well,” Schneider said of Zywicki.
The team trained less than they typically would due to a tightened schedule, Schneider said, in order to avoid injury. But two of the team’s runners were fighting through ailments on Saturday, something that hurt his team’s score, he said.
In his final high school race, senior Christian Smith finished under the 17-minute mark for the first time in his career (16:59) to finish second on the team in 33rd. Smith said he was happy with his race and to have his teammates alongside him.
“It was amazing being able to come out and be with each other as a community. Cross country, yeah, it’s a sport, but it’s also about the community,” Smith said. “You go around Stoughton and you could see state XC signs all around. So even through these times, I think it was amazing to be able to run with each other and do this as a team.”
Junior Colton Hansen finished 53rd with a time of 17:33. Sophomore Brayden Hemenway finished 64th, and senior Alexander Wicks finished 66th. Teammates Cade Millam and Tyler Strandlie finished 72nd and 74th, respectively.
The team competed on some tough courses this year, but Schneider said Saturday was a much quicker, easier course with few slopes and tight turns to keep runners moving.
“This is basically a track on grass,” he said. “So for us, I don’t think the course was challenging, period. Compared to our times last week, most of the boys who ran well knocked off 30 to 40 seconds, and some knocked off a full minute.”
With the 2021 fall season kicking up in just a few short months, Schneider thinks a team state appearance will keep the team hungry for a return.
“I hope it gives us an extra motivation over the summer to just keep ourselves in shape. ... I think the kids who are younger who have had a taste of the state meet, I mean, once you have a taste, you want some more. So we’re excited,” he said.