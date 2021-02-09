The Stoughton High School boys basketball team received a No. 6 regional seed in the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo regional.
The WIAA announced the seeds and brackets on Sunday, Feb. 7. Stoughton (2-3) will play at No. 2-seed Waupun (7-10) in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Waupun High School.
The other regional quarterfinal game is fifth-seeded Jefferson at fourth-seeded Whitewater on Feb. 16. The winner advances to play top-seeded Lake Mills in a regional semifinal on Feb. 19.
Regional semifinals are slated for Friday, Feb. 19 and the regional final is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20.
The brackets will be reseeded prior to sectional semifinals, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, with the sectional finals two days later on Feb. 27. After the regional championship game, the sectional will be reseeded and the brackets will be released on Feb. 14.
Three of the five divisions, to be determined at a later date, will play a state tournament at the La Crosse Center Thursday-Saturday, March 4-6. Two other divisions, to be determined, will play a state tournament at Menominee Nation Arena March 4-6 in Oshkosh.