Stoughton High School started the final week of its regular season with a nonconference road win over Westosha Central, but will begin postseason play looking to snap a two-game losing streak.
The third-seeded Vikings (3-5) will play at second-seeded Waupun in the Division 2 regional semifinals tomorrow. Fourth-seeded Whitewater and fifth-seeded Jefferson will play in the regional quarterfinals for the right to take on top-seeded Lake Mills.
Wrightstown 63, Stoughton 49
The Vikings couldn’t overcome a 34-24 halftime deficit in a nonconference road loss to the Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Junior guard Luke Fernholz poured in a game-high 26 points for Stoughton, as senior guard Cael McGee added nine points.
Seniors Sam Haese and Jack Van Zeeland finished with 19 points apiece for Wrightstown, with Matthew Hansen chipping in 12 points.
DeForest 51, Stoughton 49
The Vikings led 36-25 at halftime Thursday, Feb. 11, at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, but couldn’t hang on against the team that ended their season in last year’s sectional semifinals.
McGee paced Stoughton with 17 points. Luke Fernholz and freshman guard Ty Fernholz pitched in seven points apiece.
Three juniors finished in double figures for the Norskies. Josh Jansen led the way with 16, followed by Nolan Hawk and Max Weisbrod with 14 and 11, respectively.
Stoughton 63, Westosha Central 62, 2OT
McGee went off for 28 points in a thrilling win over the Falcons on Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Salem.
Stoughton erased a six-point halftime deficit due in large part to McGee’s efficient performance. He was 10-for-16 from the field and 4-for-7 from 3-point range, pulling down six rebounds.
Luke Fernholz finished with 18 points, while Ty Fernholz chipped in 10.
Westosha Central had just four players score, but junior Jack Rose made up for the lack of depth with a game-high 29 points, with Devin Griffin and Kenny Garth netting 15 points apiece.