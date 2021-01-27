The Stoughton High School boys basketball team overcame a 13-point deficit and stormed back to pull out a 79-72 win over Newman Catholic in Wausau on Friday, Jan. 22.
Newman Catholic raced out to a 19-6 lead before the Vikings closed the first half with a 31-13 run, fueled by freshman guard Ty Fernholz’s two 3-pointers.
“He got us going,” Stoughton coach Nolan Weber said. “It was a big swing. It was good to see us battle through some adversity. It was a good team win and hopefully will give us some confidence moving forward.”
Stoughton (1-2) led by as many as 15 points in the second half. Senior guard Cael McGee scored a game-high 26 points, with forward Reece Sproul adding 15 and junior Luke Fernholz 14. Ty Fernholz chipped in 13 points, including three from long range.
The Cardinals made 13 of 31 3-pointers. Weber said during Stoughton’s surge, the Vikings contained the 3-pointer.
“I thought our defense had its best game of the season during that stretch,” he said. “They really shot the 3 well. We did a nice job of limiting their open looks during that stretch.”
Weber said the Vikings are getting used to playing together on the court.
“I think we looked a lot more comfortable on the court,” he said.
Stoughton will play at Onalaska, the No. 1-ranked team in Division 2, on Saturday, Jan. 30.
“There is no conference championship this year, so our goal is to keep improving so we are playing as well as we can when we get to the playoffs,” he said.