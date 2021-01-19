The Stoughton High School boys basketball team has welcomed a return to the court, but finding a rhythm is difficult, with Dane County restrictions prohibiting contact in practice making scrimmaging and rebounding drills a no-go.
Stoughton (0-2) lost its season opener to Milton 69-62 on Thursday, Jan. 14. The Vikings couldn’t contain Monroe’s twin towers, 6-7 center Cade Meyer, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay commit, and 6-6 junior J.T. Seagreaves and Stoughton lost to the Cheesemakers 78-50 on Monday, Jan. 18. Monroe (6-1) is ranked No. 7 in the Wissports.net Division 2 Coaches state poll.
“They have four kids who will probably play college basketball,” Stoughton coach Nolan Weber said. “They have played together for three or four years now. They are really talented and that’s why they are considered one of the best teams in the state.”
After dropping two games in the first week the Vikings were allowed to play, it won’t get much easier. Stoughton will play at Onalaska on Saturday, Jan. 30. The Hilltoppers are ranked No. 4 in Division 2.
“We just need to find some cohesiveness and teamwork,” Weber said. “We haven’t had the opportunity to play much. We have to get better in every facet of the game.”
Monroe 78, Stoughton 50
The Vikings got out to a torrid start, spearheaded by senior guard Cael McGee, but couldn’t contain Monroe’s inside game and lost to the Cheesemakers Jan. 18.
McGee scored the first nine points and helped Stoughton race out to a 9-3 lead. Monroe answered with a 20-8 run. Meyer scored seven points during the surge and his three-point play gave the Cheesemakers a 29-17 lead with 5 minutes, 55 seconds left in the first half.
“Our defense was really energetic,” Weber said. “We were jumping the passing lanes and that led to some steals. It didn’t last long.”
The Vikings trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, but Stoughton senior Steven Benoy gave them a lift off the bench, scoring 12 points on four 3-pointers. Benoy’s shooting kept the Vikings within striking distance, trailing the Cheesemakers 36-28 at the half.
“He can really make shots,” Weber said of Benoy. “He doesn’t make many mistakes. He is one of the kids who has bought into what his role is and doesn’t try to do too much.”
It was a different game in the second half, as the Cheesemakers outscored the Vikings 42-22, with Meyer scoring 13 of his 23 points. Monroe took advantage of eight offensive rebounds in the second half.
McGee scored a team-high 21 points. Junior Luke Fernholz chipped in seven points.
For the Cheesemakers, Seagreaves scored 22 points and junior point guard Carson Leuzinger added 20.
Milton 69, Stoughton 62
McGee scored a team-high 18 points, but 22 turnovers haunted the Vikings in a season-opening loss to Milton on Jan. 14. Weber said the turnovers led to a lot of transition points by Milton.
The Red Hawks raced out to a 34-26 lead at the half. Milton’s Jack Campion scored a game-high 31 points.
“We couldn’t contain him,” Weber said. “We weren’t ready for a player of that caliber. We haven’t really had a chance to guard anyone in practice because of the restrictions.”
Luke Fernholz added 12 points and freshman Ty Fernholz chipped in nine points. Senior forward Reece Sproul added eight points. The Vikings were perfect from the free throw line (9 of 9).