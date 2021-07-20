Stoughton 2021 graduate Cael McGee closed out his prep career in style, scoring 14 points to lead the Division 2 Red All-Stars to a 118-108 win over the White team in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games on Thursday, July 15, at JustaGame Fieldhouse in the Wisconsin Dells.
McGee averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals in leading Stoughton this season to a 4-6 record and a run to the WIAA Division 2 regional final, where Lake Mills beat the Vikings 72-52. He was named honorable mention All-State by the WBCA and named first-team Badger South All-Conference.
McGee, a Division II Northern State University commit, will take his talents to Aberdeen, South Dakota.
McGee helped the South All-Stars cap off a strong finish with two slam dunks in the final 2 minutes.