Stoughton senior Cael McGee was selected to play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game this summer.
McGee, who was named honorable mention all-state by the WBCA averaged 20.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season, will be a member of the Division 2 Red team. He helped lead Stoughton to a 4-6 record and a WIAA Division 2 regional championship, where the Vikings lost to Lake Mills 72-52. The L-Cats went on to qualify for the state tournament.
McGee shot 41% from the field and 78% from the free throw line. He hit 17 3-pointers in 10 games.
The game is one of five boys WBCA All-Star games that will be played Wednesday, July 14, at JustAgame Fieldhouse in the Wisconsin Dells, followed by five girls games Thursday, July 15. Each team will feature 10 to 12 players from the Class of 2021.
Last year’s WBCA All-Star games were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each athlete participating in the All-Star Games must raise money through donations for Midwest Athletes against Childhood Cancer Fund.
Former Milwaukee Bucks player Jon McGlocklin launched the MACC Fund in 1976. McGlocklin started the fund in honor of longtime Bucks broadcaster Eddie Doucette, whose son was diagnosed with childhood cancer at age 2.
To date, the WBCA has raised $2.8 million for the MACC Fund.