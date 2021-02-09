Senior guard Cael McGee dominated in the scoring column, on the boards and on the defensive end in leading the Stoughton boys basketball team to its second win of the season.
The Vikings picked up a 60-52 nonconference win over McFarland on Friday, Feb. 5, at Baraboo High School behind 31 points, seven rebounds and four steals from McGee.
Junior guard Luke Fernholz also cracked double figures with 10 points for Stoughton, which outscored McFarland 30-19 in the second half.
Senior Jackson Werwinski paced the Spartans with 17 points.
Stoughton (2-3) played at Westosha Central on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and will take on DeForest at JustAgame Fieldhouse tonight. The Vikings are scheduled to close the regular season Saturday, Feb. 13, at Wrightstown.
Third-seeded Stoughton will then play at second-seeded Waupun in the Division 2 regional semifinals Friday, Feb. 19. Fourth-seeded Whitewater and fifth-seeded Jefferson will play in the regional quarterfinals for the right to take on top-seeded Lake Mills.