Stoughton Area High School senior Cael McGee announced on Twitter on Friday, April 9, that he’s committing to play basketball at Northern State University next season in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
McGee, named honorable mention all-state by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, averaged 20.3 points and 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game this season, and led Stoughton to a 4-6 record.
Northern State is an NCAA Division II program and part of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
McGee shot 41% from the field and 78% from the free throw line. He hit 17 3-pointers in 10 games.
Stoughton made a run to a WIAA DIvision 2 regional championship, where the Vikings lost to Lake Mills 72-52. The L-Cats went on to qualify for the state tournament.