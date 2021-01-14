The Stoughton High School boys basketball team may have a leadership role to fill, but a talented core of three returning starters is poised to step up and keep the Vikings in contention for a WIAA DIvision 2 sectional run.
Stoughton went 21-4 last year and won the Badger South Conference championship. The Vikings made a run to a Division 2 sectional semifinal and lost to DeForest, 64-57. The trio of starters back for Stoughton are seniors Cael McGee and Reece Sproul and junior Luke Fernholz.
McGee averaged 15.1 points and 6 rebounds per game last season en route to being named first-team Badger South All-Conference. Sproul (7 ppg) and Fernholz (4.8 ppg) provided other scoring options who will get more chances to contribute this year as playmakers.
Four other letterwinners back for Stoughton are Jared McGuire, Teddy Baldukas, Eagan Olson and Steven Benoy.
“We want our seniors to get opportunities to finish their Stoughton basketball career on a high note, and for some of our younger players to get some experience at the varsity level to set them on the right track for next season,” Stoughton coach Nolan Weber said.
The Vikings will have to replace the scoring and leadership roles of Adam Hobson, the Badger South Conference Player of the Year last season who averaged a team-high 18.2 ppg, and Nathan Hutcherson. Both were standout players on both ends of the court and Hobson has now taken his talent to Michigan Tech University.
Weber isn’t worried about the backcourt, though.
“We are pretty strong at the guard position,” he said. “Cael McGee, Luke Fernholz and Teddy Baldukas all are known quantities at the varsity level.”
At 6-6, Sproul is the one post player the Vikings can count on. He came on strong last year as a scorer and offensive rebounder.
“Reece Sproul is a very talented front court player, but beyond him, we don’t have much depth in the front court,” he said.
Newcomers the Vikings may utilize this season are Ayden Probst, Jayden Zywicki, Beck Sisler and Michael Turner.
Weber said Probst and Zywicki are talented players who played on the junior varsity team last year.
“We hope they can step up and help us in the backcourt this season,” he said. “We will need some of our guards to play bigger and some of our newcomers step up to the challenge from the start if we want to be successful.”
Another newcomer who could earn some minutes is freshman Ty Fernholz, Weber said.
Weber said the biggest challenge will be fitting a lot of new players together in an unorthodox season.
“There is a leadership void with the loss of Adam Hobson and Nathan Hutcherson from last season,” he said. “Cael McGee and Reece Sproul are both very experienced players and will need to fill a big part of that leadership void.”
Two of the top teams in Stoughton’s sectional are Monroe and DeForest.
“Monroe is one of the more talented teams in the state,” Weber said. “DeForest returns a really solid core of kids with a lot of talent and experience. They are very well-coached and always play their best ball in the tournament.”