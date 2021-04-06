In a rare occasion because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is just one division for state swimming this season.
That means Edgewood, which has won five straight WIAA Division 2 state titles, will get a chance to knock off some larger Division 1 teams like Middleton this year.
Middleton and Sun Prairie have the second-fastest seeds in the 200 and 400-free relays.
The best chance for Stoughton to medal is Sophia Bormett in the 200-yard freestyle, where she is seeded third (1:54.50) and the 100 free, where she is seeded seventh (52.44).
Bormett finished fourth in the Division 2 state meet in the 200 free in 2019 (1:54.56) and was the school’s first state champion in the event (1:53.30) in 2018. Edgewood sophomore Izzy Enz has the fastest qualifying time in the 200 free (4:57.55).
Bormett is the school record holder in the 100 free (52.28) and 200 free (1:53.30). She was just 0.17 of a second away from breaking her school record in the 100 free at the sectional. She swam the 100 free in 51.5 at the club state meet.
“My goal is to break my school record again,” she said.
Bormett is a four-time state qualifier seeking to add to her collection of four state medals.
“Definitely, the state meet is going to be emotional,” she said. “It will be sad and a nice way to end my career. I’m so excited for the opportunity, no matter what. I love representing my high school and I’m so glad we get that opportunity this year.”
The Crusaders have won five straight Division 2 state championships in the 200 free relay and four straight in the 400 free relay. Edgewood is the top seed in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:36.61) and the 400 free relay (3:30.61).
Sun Prairie has the top seed time in the 200 medley relay (1:46.55) and Edgewood is the second seed. The Stoughton 200 free relay team of Bormett, Savvy Borroughs, Lillian Talbert and Mealine Regan is seeded 13th (1:42.75) out of 18 teams.
The Vikings’ 400 free relay team of Bormett, Borroughs, Ava Schigur and Talbert is seeded last (3:46.78) out of 18 teams.
Edwood sophomore Izzy Enz of Edgewood has the fastest qualifying time of 4:57.55 in the 500 free and sophomore teammate Peyton Drexler, who placed ninth in Division 1 in 2019 for Verona/Mount Horeb, has the second seed (5:00.68).
Enz also has the fastest qualifying time in the 200 free (1:50.74). She looks to capture gold after earning the Division 2 silver medal in the event in 2019. Drexler stakes claim to the top qualifying time in the 200 individual medley at 2:04.11.
The 50 free field is led by Edgewood junior Abby Reid. She enters competition with the fastest qualifying time of 23.79, after a Division 2 runner-up finish in 2019. Reid also placed second in the 100 freestyle in 2019; however, freshman Sienna Nitke of Ashwaubenon earned the top seed (51.50) this year.
Edgewood junior Anna teDuits, a University of Wisconsin-Madison commit, is a title contender in the 100 backstroke with the second-fastest qualifying time of 55.96 seconds after placing third in Division 2 in 2019. Beloit Memorial senior Faith Sill owns the top time in the back (55.67). McFarland’s Mara Freeman is the third seed in the 100 back (56.07).