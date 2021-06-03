The Stoughton baseball team dropped two games on Saturday, May 29 and has now lost 14 straight games.
The Vikings lost to Milton 14-2 on Saturday after a 15-1 nonconference loss to Elkhorn at Stoughton High School. It marked the second game last week that the Vikings (0-14, 0-12 Badger South) lost to the Red Hawks after Milton knocked off the Vikings 11-0 on Tuesday, May 25, at Stoughton High School.
Milton 14, Stoughton 2 (5 inn.)
Milton exploded for 12 runs in the first inning to cruise to a Badger South Conference win over Stoughton May 29.
Stoughton’s Victor Christianson went 2-for-3. Stoughton’s Joe Waldorf had a double, and Kaden Stokstad had an RBI for the Vikings.
Stoughton’s Leighton Hart pitched 32⁄3 innings and gave up two earned runs on eight hits. He struck out three and walked six. Stoughton committed six errores.
Rowan Shore tossed 1⁄3 of an inning and gave up 10 runs, only four earned on five hits and walked two.
Elkhorn 15, Stoughton 1
The Vikings committed six errors which led to five unearned runs in a nonconference loss to Elkhorn May 29 in Stoughton.
Stoughton’s Connor Blaney pitched two innings and gave up four earned runs on three hits. He struck out one and walked two. Stougthon’s Alex Charleston tossed three innings and gave up six earned runs on eight hits, while striking out three and walking six.
Stoughton’s Jared McGuire hit a double.
Milton 11, Stoughton 0
Milton pitcher Broden Jackson tossed a two-hit shutout against the Vikings May 25 at Stoughton High School.
The Red Hawks scored three runs in the first and five runs in the third to open up an 8-0 lead. The Vikings committed five errors.
Stoughton’s Colten Hanson pitched three innings and gave up eight runs. Hart tossed two innings and gave up three runs and struck out one.