The Stoughton baseball team closed the regular season with two losses in Badger Conference crossover games last week.
The Vikings lost a nonconference game on the road to Sauk Prairie 8-03 on Thursday, June 10, at Jaycee Park in Sauk CIty. On the next day, Stoughton was shut out by Baraboo 10-0 on the road in the regular season finale.
Stoughton (0-18) received a seventh seed in the top half of the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional. The Vikings were scheduled to play a Division 1 regional semifinal at second-seeded Oconomowoc on Tuesday, June 15. Results of the game were not available at press time.
Baraboo 10, Stoughton 0
Stoughton senior Rowan Shore and Tristan Anderson each had one hit for the Vikings in a nonconference loss to the Thunderbirds on Friday, June 11, to Baraboo at Mary Rountree Field in Baraboo.
The Thunderbirds scored five runs in the second inning to take an early lead. Baraboo added omne run in the third and four in the sixth.
Stoughton pitchers Leighton Hart, Connor Blaney, Alex Charleston and Noah Carpenter limited the Thunderbirds to five hits.
Hart pitched 12⁄3 innings and gave up four earned runs and walked five in the loss. Blaeny tossed 11⁄3 innings and gave up one unearned run on three hits. Charleston gave up four earned runs on two hits, while striking out one and walking six.
Sauk Prairie 8, Stoughton 3
Niko Jemilo went 2-for-3 with a double in a nonconference loss to Sauk Prairie on June 10, at Jaycee Park in Sauk City.
Carpenter went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Charleson finished 2-for-3 and Jared McGuire went 2-for-4. Joe Waldorf hit a double and Shore also knocked in a run for the Vikings.
Shore pitched six innings and gave up four earned runs eight hits. He struck out one and walked three.