The Stoughton baseball team lost two Badger South Conference games to Fort Atkinson last week as they inch closer to the postseason.
Stoughton (0-16, 0-14 Badger South) received a seventh regional seed in the top half of the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional. The Vikings will play at second-seeded Oconomowoc in a regional semifinal on Tuesday, June 15.
Stoughton lost a conference game 15-2 to Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, June 1, at Jones Park, and two days later lost to the Blackhawks 4-2, in Stoughton.
Fort Atkinson 4, Stoughton 2
Stoughton senior Rowan Shore pitched a solid game, tossing a complete game and striking out six, but errors doomed the Vikings in a loss to the Blackhawks on June 4, at Stoughton High School.
Stoughton committed five errors. Shore gave up just one earned run on five hits. Fort Atkinson’s Dane Brost had two hits and one RBI.
Fort Atkinson 15, Stoughton 2
Stoughton’s Kaden Stokstad had two hits, but Fort Atkinson’s offensive attack was tough to slow down in a Badger South Conference loss on June 1, at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson.
The Blackhawks pounded out 15 hits in five innings. Fort Atkinson’s James Vander Mause had three hits and three RBI. Fort Atkinson’s Ethan Heagney had three hits, and Ryan Schoenherr knocked in three runs.