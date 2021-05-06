Errors haunted the Stoughton Area high School baseball team in two losses to Monroe to open the season last week.
The Vikings couldn’t hang on to a seven-run road lead and Monroe came back to stun Stoughton 9-8 on Friday, April 29. In the season opener two days before that, Stoughton lost to the Cheesemakers 10-5 in Stoughton.
Stoughton (0-2) committed nine errors combined in the two games.
Monroe 9, Stoughton 8
Stoughton senior Connor Blaney went 2-for-3, buit the Vikings couldn’t maintain their offensive momentum and lost to the Cheesemakers April 29.
Stoughton scored one run each in the first three innings before erupting for five runs in the fourth to take an 8-1 lead. Monroe (2-0) rallied with a five-run seventh to win it on a walkoff. Monroe’s Henry Bruwicki’s RBI triple tied the game. After that clutch hit, an error by the Vikings allowed Colin Foley to reach and the game-winning run scored.
The Vikings had five errors. Stoughton’s Rowan Shore pitched 4 ⅔ innings and gave up two unearned runs on three hits. He struck out six and walked two. Alex Charleston then tossed two innings and gave up seven unearned runs on four hits.
Monroe 10, Stoughton 5
Nick Jemilo and Jared McGuire each drove in runs, but Stoughton couldn’t rally by Monoe in the season opener April 27 in Stoughton.
Blaney had two hits to lead the Vikings. He also pitched two innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits. Blaney struck out three and walked two.
Stoughton’s Leighton Hart tossed two innings and didn’t give up an earned run. He struck out two and walked two. Junior Colton Hansen pitched three innings and gave up four unearned runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked three.