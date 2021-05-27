Facing two of the top three teams in the Badger South Conference proved to be a challenge for the Stoughton High School baseball team last week.
The Vikings committed eight errors in losing two games to Monona Grove 15-2 on Tuesday, May 18, at Fireman’s Park in Cottage Grove and 10-0 on Thursday, May 20, at Stoughton High School. Madison Edgewood then bashed 30 hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Vikings on Saturday, May 22, in Stoughton. In the first game of the twinbill, the Crusaders knocked off the Vikings 20-3 in five innings. In the second game of the doubleheader, Edgewood beat Stoughton 12-2.
Stoughton (0-11, 0-10 Badger South) is still searching for its first win.
Edgewood 20, Stoughton 3 (5 inn.) Edgewood 12, Stoughton 2
Edgewood’s Eliot Friedow drove in six runs to lead the Crusaders past the Vikings in the first game of the doubleheader May 22, in Stoughton
Junior Jackson Trudgeon had three hits for Edgewood. The Crusaders scored four runs in the first inning and three in the second to jump out to a 7-1 lead. Edgewood then had a 10-run fourth to put the game away in five innings.
Stoughton’s Connor Blaney pitched 31⁄3 innings and struck out two. The Vikings committed three errors.
In the second game of the twinbill, Stoughton’s Rowan Shore and Blaney each had one RBI. Shore pitched four innings and gave up nine runs and struck out two. The Crusaders pounded out 15 hits. Stoughton trailed only 4-2 after three innings. The Crusaders exploded for five runs in the fourth.
The Vikings had five errors in the second game.
Monona Grove 10, Stoughton 0
Monona Grove’s TC Chynoweth baffled the Vikings, tossing a two-hit shutout.
Stoughton’s Leighton Hart pitched two innings. Stoughton’s Colten Hansen also pitched two innings and struck out three.
Monona Grove’s Hayden Echols had two hits and four RBI. Dylan Matuszack, Matt Klowinski also had two hits.
The Vikings committed four errors.
Monona Grove 15, Stoughton 2
Monona Grove’s Sam Daugherty had four RBI to lead the Silver Eagles over the Vikings on May 18, at Fireman’s Park in Cottage Grove.
The Silver Eagles scored six runs in the first and third to take a 12-2 lead. Monona Grove got three hits from Echols and Owen Lee to lead a 17-hit attack.
The Vikings were limited to one hit and committed four errors. Shore pitched 22⁄3 innings for Stoughton and struck out three. Hanson then pitched 11⁄3 innings and also struck out three.