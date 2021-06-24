The Stoughton baseball team’s season came to an end with an 11-1 road loss to Oconomowoc in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, June 15.
Oconomowoc scored five runs in the third inning to jump out to an early lead. The Vikings scored their lone run in the fourth to cut the Racoons’ lead to 5-1.
Oconomowoc answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend the lead to 8-1.
Stoughton senior pitcher Connor Blaney pitched three innings and gave up seven earned runs on nine hits. He struck out one and walked two.
The Vikings committed five errors.
Stoughton’s Alex Charleston pitched 21⁄3 innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits.
Oconomowoc senior Matthew Last went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a triple to lead the Racoons.
Oconomowoc’s Grant Naumann tossed a three-hit shutout.