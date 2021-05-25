The Oregon High School baseball team knew its game plan against Verona on Monday, May 24, would be different from usual.
Playing their fifth game in five days, the Panthers didn’t have many pitchers eligible to start and went with a trio of juniors with less than an inning of varsity pitching experience each.
After giving up seven runs in the second inning and facing a 9-0 deficit, the Panthers responded with five runs of their own to start the third inning. It was as close as they would get in a 14-5 nonconference loss.
“I’m not saying I expected this (loss), but I thought our kids played hard and gave it a little fight back in the third,” coach Jake Soule said.
The Panthers went 3-1 the rest of the week to improve their record to 7-6, sweeping a doubleheader over Watertown 6-1 and 7-0 on Thursday, May 20, and splitting against Fort Atkinson on Saturday, May 22, with a 7-6 victory followed by a 14-4 loss.
Against Verona (9-4), senior Alex Jameson led the Panthers on offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs.
Verona junior NJ Elias set the tone early, hitting a home run in Verona’s first at-bat in the bottom of the first inning. The Wildcats followed up a strong start by adding seven more runs in the second.
Junior Tyler Soule allowed nine runs on eight hits in two innings, adding a strikeout and four walks. Junior Andy Niaves, the team’s starting catcher, allowed two runs on two hits, adding a pair of strikeouts and three walks.
Andrew Palmer closed the game for the Panthers in the sixth inning and allowed three runs on two hits.
With two pitchers graduating this year, Soule wanted to get some younger players into the pitching rotation, Soule said.
“Losing two pitchers next year that are seniors, those guys are going to need to get game experience,” he said of Monday’s pitchers. “And this was a great opportunity for them to do that against a really good Verona team. I’m proud of every one of them, even though early on we got hit pretty well. But we kept battling, kept throwing strikes and never gave up on that.”
Soule said he was impressed with his team’s fight, especially after a tough string of games in a short timespan and ahead of a trip to play a game at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Oregon was scheduled to play Tuesday, May 25, at home against Monroe before traveling to play the same team on Thursday. They play Monona Grove on Saturday at American Family Field.
Oregon 6, Watertown 1 (DH)A 1-0 deficit flipped quickly after the Panthers scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth inning in the first game of the Thursday, May 20th doubleheader.
Oregon junior Ryan Panzer went 2-for-4 for the Panthers, and senior Spencer Buskager recorded six strikeouts.
Oregon 7, Watertown, 0 (DH)Panzer, junior James Heller and Jack Walter all recorded multiple hits in the second game of the back-to-back, and Heller added a double.
Senior Brevin Brisack threw four strikeouts, and Heller added one in a game that the Panthers allowed just two hits.
Oregon 7, Fort Atkinson 6 (DH)Niaves hit a pair of home runs and went 3-for-3 from the plate, and Buskager added a home run, a triple and was 3-for-3 also in a win over the Blackhawks.
Oregon finished with 11 hits as a team, holding onto the win despite a late push from Fort Atkinson that saw the Blackhawks score in both the sixth and seventh innings to make it a one score game.
Walter pitched six innings for the Panthers, allowing five hits and no earned runs against.
Fort Atkinson 14, Oregon 4 (DH) (5)The busy string of games continued with the final game of the weekend, one that didn’t bring much offense for the Panthers.
Fort Atkinson scored eight runs in the first two innings and scored at least a run in all five innings. Oregon was limited to just four hits in the game.
Buskager hit a two-run home run for Oregon in the second inning. Panther pitchers combined for four strikeouts, eight walks and nine hits allowed.