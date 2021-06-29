Stoughton senior Jared McGuire was named honorable mention Badger South All-Conference recently.
McGuire finished the conference schedule with a .290 batting average and a team high 7 RBI's. He had an on base percentage of .389 while also leading the team with 2 doubles in conference play.
In the field he covered a ton of ground in the outfield, running down many would-be hits.
The Vikings went 0-19 and finished last in the Badger South. Milton won the conference title, going 13-1.
Milton’s Alec Campbell was named the Badger South Conference Player of the Year. The Red Hawk’s Evan Jackson was named the conference’s pitcher of the year and Milton’s Chris Agnew was named the coach of the year.