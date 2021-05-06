The date May 17 (and really, the weekend closest to it, if you get my drift) seems as if it’s always been central to my life.
It’s hard to avoid when you're a descendant of Norwegian immigrants and have basically been baptized in Scandinavian culture since elementary age. Add to it that I consider May 17 my unofficial work anniversary with the Stoughton Courier Hub (I was actually hired in March 2018, but was a chatty intern for about five years prior) and that it’s also the birthday of my significant other, Bryce, and you make May 17 a pretty important day on the calendar.
This year, that weekend will take on another new meaning: It’ll be a reminder of how important the idea of home is to me.
I’ve been leading news coverage in Stoughton for the Hub for almost a year now, but admittedly, I haven’t been here much outside of work necessities. That is mostly because of an abundance of caution with the COVID-19 pandemic.
For a good part of a year, I significantly limited my interactions outside our Madison apartment, rarely saw my family and pretty much never saw friends.
A rare instance of being in Stoughton was when Bryce and I visited Stoughton during last year’s Syttende Mai weekend. Mourning the canceled festival, I badly wanted to see the downtown and patronize a local business that was offering a special Norwegian-based meal.
It pained me to see an empty downtown on a Syttende Mai weekend. And while the Norwegian-style fare was delicious, it just didn’t feel the same.
I’ll admit, even pre-pandemic, I had a sense of apathy about my hometown. The voluntary distance I had created between Stoughton and myself in my college years hadn’t defined what home meant to me. It really wasn’t until Bryce came into my life a few months later and he discovered the magic of Koffee Kup and Fosdal’s for himself that I started to view it in a more positive light again.
Rather, it was a pandemic year of forced distance, sacrificing time with people I loved and the loss of a beloved tradition was what made my heart long for Stoughton for the first time.
So as we get ready to embark on what will feel like the weirdest Syttende Mai we’ve ever experienced, that newfound appreciation for Stoughton and its heritage festival I took for granted will be top of mind.
In the past, if you wanted a cream puff or a cup of cheese curds, you’d first need to check how long the line was, and gauge whether it was worth the wait. I probably won’t mind waiting in line for the Stoughton FFA cream puff and cheese curd stand this year, though. Because even though social distancing requirements will probably make the line as long as the 17-mile walk route, I’ll get to wait with my mom, whom I’ve seen the least and missed the most in this last year.
Plus, I’ve already been waiting 717 days since my last cream puff, so what’s the harm in a long line?
And I’ll probably be the most boring car cruising down Mandt Parkway for the parade drive-thru I welcome the boos toward my lame, undecorated car in return for getting to safely experience aspects of Syttende Mai.
It was about this time last year, during the middle of Safer at Home, when I wrote these words for a column in last year’s special section: “Syttende Mai, when it returns in 2021, will mean so much more to me than it used to. It will be a celebration not just of Norwegian independence, but of the difficulties and adversity we’ve gone through together individually and as a community – and even as a planet – as COVID-19 has uprooted our entire lives.”
I’m not sure I knew a year ago just how strongly those words would resonate, and how much more important one small town’s festival – and a date on the calendar – would mean.
Syttende Mai has meant a lot of things to me over the years.