The free sessions, set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 22, March 8 and March 22, will begin with a half-hour viewing of the documentary “13th” (2016) by filmmaker Ava DuVernay. A discussion facilitated by Small Fire, a Madison-based group of restorative justice practitioners, will follow for the remainder of the time.
According to the district website, the film explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation’s prisons are disproportionately filled with African Americans. The sessions will “allow us to gain a deeper understanding of history and the role of race and racism in the nation and how this affects our own community,” according to the website.
The district worked with Small Fires in September on a community conversation about race in the schools and the community. District director of student services Keli Melcher works with Small Fire and said the district values their facilitation of our continued racial identity and anti-racist work with staff, through a restorative circle process.
“We are excited to see what kinds of insightful conversations and questions Small Fire will pose to our community,” she said.
School board president Frank Sullivan said board members have listened to feedback from the community from the last equity event in September.
“We hope these sessions will allow even more discussion and learning,” he wrote the Hub in an email. “There’s work to be done within any community, including ours, when it comes to our relationship with race and our pursuit of racial equity.”
The sessions require advance registration. For information about district information on equity or to register, visit stoughton.k12.wi.us/explore-sasd/equity.