Two of the Stoughton school board’s committees will host a virtual community conversation about race in the schools and the community this week.
“Race in Our Community: A Community Conversation” will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, over Zoom, and is being led by the community relations and culture and climates committees.
Anyone interested is invited to attend.
“There is no place for racism or any other form of discrimination in our community, and certainly not in our schools,” according to a Stoughton Area School District news release. “We welcome those who have thought about this a lot, those who are new to these types of conversations, and everyone in between.
“Let us come together to start a conversation about how to create a community for all” the release states.
To facilitate the conversation, the district is collaborating with Small Fire, restorative justice practitioners “offering a vision for just, equitable and effective work environments and communities,” the news release states. The district has worked with the group by leading professional development sessions on equity for teachers.
District director of student services Keli Melcher, said Small Fire staff have led training sessions in the restorative circle process to “provide a safe space for our staff to have difficult conversations about race.” She said the group has also supported district conversations in the reading of the book “So You Want to Talk About Race?” by Ijeoma Oluo to address the district’s professional goal: “Through Circle process, reading, and research, I will increase my knowledge of my identity, the history and role of race in schools, institutional power, and structural oppression to increase justice for all students.”
District community information and resource coordinator Molly Shea said district officials view the conference as an “opportunity and an entry point as a district and community,” rather than a one-and-done event.
“These conversations are difficult and can be uncomfortable (but) many times, that’s how we know we are doing what needs to be done to better this community,” she wrote in an email to the Hub. “We welcome those who have thought a lot about race in our community, those who are new to these types of conversations, and everyone in between.”
To register, visit stoughton.k12.wi.us/explore-sasd/equity, and the district will email the Zoom link prior to the event.