Stoughton Area High School seniors Anna Lee and Solomon Ringen have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, a Sept. 9 program news release states.
They join nearly 16,000 finalists from around the country who will compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $30 million.
To enter the National Merit Scholarship contest, students must take a Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test during their junior year, the release said. Over 1.5 million high school juniors from 21,000 schools entered the program, and less than 1% of test takers were selected as semifinalists.
To move on to the finalist level, students will need to submit a scholarship application that includes information about their academic record, school- and community-based extracurriculars and leadership abilities, the release states.
Students must also get a letter of recommendation from someone at their respective high school, and write an essay.
Those who advance to being finalists will compete for three types of scholarships: $2,500 scholarships, which are awarded to 2,500 students with no other qualifications required; 1,000 corporation-sponsored scholarships awarded to students who fit the criteria; and 4,100 scholarships from colleges and universities to students who plan to attend.