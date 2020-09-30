SHS National Merit Scholar semifinalist Anna Lee

Stoughton High School senior Anna Lee was named a National Merit Scholar semifinalist last month, one of two SHS students to be honored.

 Photo submitted

Stoughton Area High School seniors Anna Lee and Solomon Ringen have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, a Sept. 9 program news release states.

They join nearly 16,000 finalists from around the country who will compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $30 million.

To enter the National Merit Scholarship contest, students must take a Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test during their junior year, the release said. Over 1.5 million high school juniors from 21,000 schools entered the program, and less than 1% of test takers were selected as semifinalists.

To move on to the finalist level, students will need to submit a scholarship application that includes information about their academic record, school- and community-based extracurriculars and leadership abilities, the release states.

Students must also get a letter of recommendation from someone at their respective high school, and write an essay.

Those who advance to being finalists will compete for three types of scholarships: $2,500 scholarships, which are awarded to 2,500 students with no other qualifications required; 1,000 corporation-sponsored scholarships awarded to students who fit the criteria; and 4,100 scholarships from colleges and universities to students who plan to attend.

