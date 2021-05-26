In a school year like no other, educators had plenty of challenges in teaching their students, both in-person and virtually.
Wednesday, June 9 marks the last day of school, and for nine staff members, 2020-21 will be their last year teaching — at least full time. That includes three educators who have collectively taught students in the Stoughton Area School District for more than 90 years:
Stoughton High School alternative education teacher and assistant athletic and activities director
Shelley Anderson has taught 36-plus years at her alma mater, wearing a variety of hats during her time. River Bluff Middle School math teacher Jackie Harris, who spent all 31 of her years in education in the district, is a third-generation teacher who was also inspired into her profession by one of her math teachers. And Sandhill Elementary School teacher Chris Erickson, who spent 24 years teaching in the district, grew up with six younger siblings and found her teaching “sweet spot” with fifth-graders.
And from letting a student help teach a class, to observing a student holding their breath until they passed out, they shared some of their more memorable teaching moments during their time in Stoughton schools.
