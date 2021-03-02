For the third straight year, the Stoughton High School Student Senate has risen to the top of the class among school leadership in the state.
The organization is the 2020-21 regional recipient of the Wisconsin Association of School Council’s (WASC) Spirit of Excellence Award, given annually to six schools that demonstrate excellence in leadership development, sportsmanship initiatives, school spirit, and service to school and community. From the regional winners, one is later selected as a state winner.
To be eligible, schools must be a member of WIAA and WASC and submit a portfolio that demonstrates achievement in each of three key dimensions in a calendar year beginning Feb. 1, according to the WASC website.
SHS Student Senate advisors Deanna Arnold and Kathleen Kasberg credited the student senators for their hard work in highlighting the school’s good deeds: Nadia Olveda, Tessa Pickett, Savanna Jemilo, Elise Carter, Kate Elliot, Sara Krueger, Shannon Gibbons, Isabel Wollangk, Claire Hoppe, Julia Lehman, and Ashley Liddicoat.
In an email to the Hub, Olveda said “like everything else this year,” the Spirit of Excellence paper was difficult to put together, with the committee members meeting virtually around once a week since November.
She credited the school’s “three-peat” with having great leaders in the past few years.
“Not being able to meet in person with each other definitely made it more difficult to put the paper together, but we persevered through it,” she wrote.
The award is presented in cooperation with the Wisconsin Association of School Councils, Wisconsin Association for Middle-Level Education, AWSA, Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, and the Milwaukee Bucks.