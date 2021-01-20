Stoughton High School students Belinda Akale, Michael Turner II and Savanna Jemilo were the recipients of the 2020-21 Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Young Person award.
The awards, announced on Sunday, Jan. 17, through the Urban League’s Stand for Justice video presentation over YouTube, honored dozens of Dane County students. The award ceremony, in its 37th year, is organized by the Urban League of Greater Madison, and was held in an online format because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Students are nominated by teachers or other schools staff, and are judged for an award based on academic performance, community service and extracurricular participation.
In addition to recognizing students, the virtual awards ceremony and fundraiser included musical performances from Rob Dz, as well as success stories to help balance out the hardship that the pandemic has had on the community. Some of those success stories included its student tutoring program that helped a young girl learn to read, the Urban League’s voter registration efforts and its role in helping two people charged with felonies start over and buy a home.