After missing out on summer sessions last year due to COVID-19, students and staff were back at it this summer with a variety of classes meant to keep academic skills sharp while exploring new, fun topics.
The goal of the summer EXCEL mission is to provide students an opportunity to increase their language arts, reading and basic math skills, while also participating in “engaging topics not introduced during the regular school year,” according to the Stoughton Area School District website. This year’s program featured dozens of classes, including standard academic subjects like math and reading, as well as more diverse options such as Comics Club, Beginning Genealogy, LEGO storytelling and Pet Palooza.
The summer EXCEL program was split into two sessions — June 14-24, immediately following the end of the spring semester — and June 28 through July 9. Four week courses were also offered which ran from June 14 through July 9. The 55-minute classes for grades K-8 ran from 8-11 a.m. at Stoughton High School, with the Getting Ready for 4K and Getting Ready for 5K In Person morning classes held at Fox Prairie Elementary School.
Kegonsa and summer EXCEL program director Erin Conrad said 487 students attended sessions this year, with class sizes adjusted down to ensure enough social distancing and “limiting extra bodies in the buildings.” As precautions, students also didn’t share equipment in classes, and masks were required unless outside.
All the same, Conrad said there was plenty of learning going on, with an emphasis on reading and math classes.
“We will continue to build and extend those classes in the future,” she wrote in an email to the Hub last week. “The question we are seeking to answer is — how can we build knowledge, improve literacy and numeracy, in enriching ways?”