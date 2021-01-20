Students remember ‘fab’ days of yesteryear

Fab Lab Stoughton asked alumni to tell their stories, and they responded.
Last month, five students recorded brief videos for the Stoughton Area School District’s YouTube channel, talking about how the Fab Lab shaped their school and career paths for the past few years. Sophie Geister-Jones (Class of 2014) Claire Onsager, (2015), Owen Roe (2017) and Class of 2018 alumni Alexa Nelson Will Neuenfeld shared their experiences since leaving Stoughton.
District community resource and information coordinator Molly Shea, noting that three of the alumni are women, said bringing district girls into STEAM programming is important in Stoughton.
“(District superintendent) Tim Onsager and (Fab Lab adviser) Mike Connor commonly use the phrase, ‘train, retrain, retain’ as a responsibility of the Fab Lab,” Shea wrote in an email to the Hub. “Exposing girls to the Fab Lab/STEAM projects in middle school is key in their retention.”
Sophie Geister-Jones, Class of 2014
Geister-Jones has taken a slightly different path than her peers, majoring in religion and starting a career in publishing. A publishing specialist at West Academic, a company that mainly puts out textbooks for law schools, she’s found her Fab Lab experience has influenced her in more indirect ways.
“It kind of gave me the mentality that I can do things that I wouldn’t exactly always think I would be able to do,” she said. “And I can look in different ways at problems, because in the Fab Lab you have to be creative sometimes, and you have to think outside the box, and I have definitely used those skills a lot in my life since I graduated.”
Claire Onsager, Class of 2015
Onsager, in her second year of graduate school at Northwestern University and working toward a doctorate in electrical engineering, credited the Fab Lab as being the source of her first interest in electrical engineering.
“The skills I learned in the Fab Lab helped me get certain research and internship opportunities as an undergraduate that eventually led me to where I am today,” she said.
Onsager said she hopes to finish her degree and find a job working in research and development in industry, with a goal to “always be learning as I work toward developing technology that has a positive impact on our society.”
“It’s OK to not have your career figured out as a high schooler,” she said. “I’m still figuring out exactly what it is I want to do, and it’s the figuring out that’s the fun part.”
Owen Roe, Class of 2017
Roe has put his talents to work for national defense, working as an electrical engineer for the Army Research Laboratory on Ballistic Guidance technology at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds.
He said the Fab Lab was the origin of his fascination with electronics. His dreams for the future are to “continue to contribute to cutting edge work, and to do things that are both interesting and satisfying to me.”
“Because of the resources provided to me in a self-driven setting, I was able to take on my own projects that pushed beyond standard curriculum,” Roe said. “I learned more in that lab, poring over my circuits and writing Firmware, than probably anywhere else in high school. In college, my experiences in the Fab Lab gave me a leg up on course work and student groups, like the Solar Vehicle Project.”
Will Neuenfeld, Class of 2018
Nuenfeld took five Fab Lab courses in high school, including two independent studies.
He now works as a CNC machinist, and credits the Fab Lab for introducing him to his career.
“(It) taught me the very basics of problem solving and design skills in the future,” he said.
Neuenfeld said his goal is to continue to work in his day job, and buy houses and remodel them on the side.
“If I could go back and talk to my younger self, I would tell me to take all the shop classes I could and just soak in all the hands-on experience,” he said.
Alexa Nelson, Class of 2018
Nelson is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, majoring in graphic design with a minor in media arts and game developments.
She credited her Fab Lab experience with introducing her to the world of digital design.
“It showed me how technology and art can be integrated and combined to create some very innovative projects,” she said. “It was also my first introduction to using Adobe Illustrator, which I now use very extensively in my graphic design program.”
Nelson said her dream for the future is to one day work for Disney in “some design capacity.”
“It is a good thing to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new,” she said.