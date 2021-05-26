Stoughton police arrested a 15-year-old Stoughton High School student on Friday, May 14, after school administration confiscated an unloaded gun and a knife from the student after receiving a tip.
According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday, May 25, “at no time were students or staff in danger.” The statement read:
“We assess each unique situation based on a variety of factors. This particular situation primarily involved one student and was dealt with immediately.
We did not release information sooner due to student confidentiality, their right to due process, and the fact that the student is a minor. We take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously, and again, at no time were students or staff in danger.”
According to a Channel 3000 report, Stoughton Police Chief Greg Leck said the department has referred charges of possession of a weapon on school grounds and carrying a concealed weapon against the student, who was also cited for possession of THC.
In the email, the district encouraged students and guardians to use its Speak Up, Speak Out app to submit safety-related anonymous tips, and encouraged continued talks with children about school safety and violence.