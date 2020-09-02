While students won’t be in classes starting Sept. 1, teachers are encouraged to work from schools to provide as normal of a routine as possible. The district welcomed new educators during a virtual orientation session last month, including top row, from left: Luke Thompson, Smith, and Rebecca Meyer; middle row, from left: Sheila Hosseini, Anna Koehne and Gabby Saunders; bottom row, from left: Mary Menon and Anna Slowiak.