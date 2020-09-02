While students weren’t yet attending classes in person as the new school year started Tuesday, Sept. 1, many Stoughton Area School District teachers are back in their classrooms.
That’s restored a bit of the “normal” routine interrupted by the COVID schools shutdown.
Dane County has mandated a virtual start to the year for students in grades 3-12, and the Stoughton Area School District has stuck with its original plan for a fully virtual start for students in grades K-12. But teachers are allowed to return to their classrooms to set up virtual lessons from there.
Because district buildings haven’t been shut down by the state as they were during the “Safer at Home” order this spring, district superintendent Tim Onsager has been actively encouraging staff to work from their schools, district community information and resource coordinator Molly Shea told the Hub.
“There is reliable internet access, teachers have access to their classroom supplies and environment, the ability to see and collaborate with coworkers, from afar and with safety precautions,” she wrote in an email to the Hub Monday. “We think that students will feel some normalcy if they see teachers teaching from their schools.”
Many staff members have been working in buildings to some extent in the past few weeks, or in some cases, throughout the summer. Those include teachers, maintenance and custodial staff, administrators and administrative assistants.
“We have stocked PPE supplies for staff, including masks and lots of hand sanitizer,” Shea wrote. “We also have safety protocols in place, such as requiring staff to take their temperature before coming into work; staying home if they feel sick; and a system for alerting custodial staff about which rooms have been used, for cleaning purposes.”
With the 2020-21 school year now underway, district officials are still planning to reassess the situation in mid-September with county health officials to see whether bringing in small groups of K-2 students is “safe and feasible.”
“As our families and staff know, things change and then they change again, so we continue to make plans that are flexible and can be adapted to new information,” Shea said.