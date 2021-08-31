For the first time since the late winter of 2020, students in the Stoughton Area School District will attend five days of full-in person classes. Students return on Wednesday, Sept. 1, with masks mandated indoors for all students, staff and guests.
Stoughton students head back to the classroom
- Scott De Laruelle
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Scott De Laruelle
