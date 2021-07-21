Nearly a year-and-a-half into the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still affecting how schools operate.
Stoughton schools are once again waiting on guidance from local health officials on how to proceed, Stoughton Area School District superintendent Tim Onsager told the school board as part of a COVID-19 update Monday, July 19. With students set to return to school in just over a month, he said, vaccinations and masking are two issues to figure out.
Providing clarity for families hasn’t been easy, with some mixed recommendations from health organizations.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended earlier this month that anyone not vaccinated should wear a mask indoors. And the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended universal masking in schools. That was because a significant portion of the population — those under 12 — is not yet eligible for the vaccine and because of concerns about COVID-19 variants, Onsager said.
“That just came out, so they are kind of conflicting,” Onsager said.
One health order that remains in effect is the CDC’s federal directive requiring masks on all public transportation, which includes school buses. Onsager said that goes into November and could be extended for a longer period of time as needed.
“Regardless of what happens in the school buildings, any students riding our school buses will be required to wear a mask,” he said. “And that includes not only coming to and from school but any extracurriculars. Public Health Madison Dane County may come up with something else they recommend.”
District officials are continuing to work on plans for school restarting in September, Onsager said, with a recommendation coming from him next month. He said he’s hoping to hear new county health orders later this week.
He won’t recommend the district require COVID-19 vaccinations to attend in-person classes, he said, because it does not have that power.
“If (Public Health Madison Dane County) comes out and says everybody has to be vaccinated, then we do what we normally do with chickenpox and measles mumps, that is taken care of through the county,” he said. “That is not something we are the gatekeepers for.”
If the vaccine is approved for children 11 and younger, the district would likely host vaccination clinics like it did in the spring for middle and high school students, Onsager said. Anyone younger than 18 would need a parent or guardian’s permission.
Onsager pointed out the latest data showing 69% of Dane County residents have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Factoring out people younger than 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, that’s 80.2%.
That is the fourth-highest vaccination rate of any county in the U.S., Onsager said. He said according to county data, 65.6% of all residents in the Stoughton Area School District have received at least one dose of the vaccine.