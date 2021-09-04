The Stoughton High School Collins Field renovation project has reached its financing goal – and then some – with a $1 million donation from alumni members, but now the district is looking to go further by renovating other amenities.
Class of 1981 alumni Keith and Tammy Anderson will formally present $1 million to the district on Friday, Sept. 3, a news release from the district states. The Collins Field renovation, which includes upgrading the football and soccer field to turf, had $157,000 left to fundraise toward its goal of $1.1 million; with the Andersons’ donation, the district can then build handicap-accessible bleachers and a new press box, the release states.
The Andersons, who now live in Aldie, Virginia, were high school sweethearts while attending Stoughton High School and worked together at the Badger Theater – later called the Cinema Cafe, which closed within the last year. Keith played football at Collins Field for four years and was the team’s captain, and was the sports editor for the Norse Star student newspaper, the release states.
The couple heard about the Collins Field renovation project from high school friends who still live in the Stoughton area and are on the Stoughton Sports Boosters. In the release, Keith said he now focuses on projects that make an impact after retiring early from NVR, Inc., one of the largest homebuilding companies in the country.
“What I like to say is, What’s going to be unique about Stoughton? What’s going to convince families that have choices to pick Stoughton?” the couple said in the news release.
The Collins Field renovation project started in 2019 after Stoughton Trailers announced it would give $150,000 as an initial gift, and then offered to match another $350,000 in community donations for the project. The Stoughton Trailers donation stipulated it had to be used by June 30, 2022, bringing some urgency to the project.
The Stoughton Area Board of Education approved the artificial turf project in March of this year after expressing concerns of upkeep and repair, to which then-athletic director Mel Dow assured board members that maintenance costs dropped once the infrastructure was in place.
The Collins Field renovation project has received donations from multiple Stoughton High School groups, including the sports and band booster organizations, many of the sports teams and the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce.
For more information on the Collins Field Renovation project and the turf field, visit stoughtonsportsboosters.org.