With COVID-19 numbers on the rise around Dane County, the Stoughton Area School District will remain in full virtual mode until public health officials advise otherwise.
That was the word at the school board meeting on Monday, Sept. 21, where district superintendent Tim Onsager described things as “hold tight, current course.”
District officials considered data from Public Health Madison and Dane County on Sept. 15, and have been monitoring it since. Onsager said the numbers were anything but promising to start bringing students back into the schools.
According to PHMDC, the number of average COVID-19 cases in Dane County per 1,000 residents spiked from 45 on Sept. 3 to 170 on Sept. 17. In late August, it looked like those numbers were on track to allow grades 3-5 back in school under PHMDC recommendations.
“I’m inclined to follow their recommendations or base some of the decisions on what they are recommending, because I’m not an epidemiologist,” Onsager said. “So I’m counting on Dane County and their epidemiologists and their folks that are more in tune to COVID than I am.”
PHMDC’s recommendations for students returning to schools are: a 14-day average of 54 or fewer daily cases for four weeks for K-2 students; 39 or fewer cases for grades 3-5; and 19 or fewer cases for grades 6-12. That had been deemed a requirement with the county’s Emergency Order No. 9, but has since changed to only a recommendation after the state Supreme Court issued an enjoinment while it considered lawsuits against PHMDC and its director Janel Heinrich over the order.
While the county is still recommending that schools can bring in K-2 students, he said the district will remain in full virtual, at least for now.
The district surveyed families of K-2 students at the district’s three elementary schools. As of Monday, with around 85% responding, a majority would choose face-to-face learning over virtual. At Fox Prairie, it was 114-68 in favor of in-person, 98-29 at Kegonsa and 100-65 at Sandhill.
Onsager said the district is making specific plans for each grade level, “so when we’re at a point when we’re recommending, we’re ready to go.” He said administrators are still working on questions on staffing, transportation, cleaning, lunch, and class options.
“I am not prepared tonight to make a recommendation for face to face instruction, but I thought it’s important for the board and the community to know we are talking about K-2 and at what point do we recommend bringing them back,” he said. “There are discussions going on and plans being made of what that would look like, so when we get to the point where we feel comfortable, we can act quickly.”
Onsager said it would likely take two weeks between the decision to open and the date that students can return, to give families and staff time to prepare. He said a virtual option will be available for families, regardless.
“It keeps me up, looking at these numbers and thinking of all the different scenarios,” he said. “I wish there was a magic answer that was clear to me, because everything has its risks. Bringing back kids has a risk, not only to students, but to the staff and the family members of the kids and the staff.”