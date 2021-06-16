The state Supreme Court ruled June 11 that county health officers cannot close schools within their jurisdictions, stemming from a lawsuit against Dane County over COVID-19 related emergency orders.
The ruling is the conclusion to a lawsuit filed regarding part of the Public Health Madison and Dane County Emergency Order released in August 2020 that closed school for grades 3-12 to limit the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday, June 11 , Public Health Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich released a statement about the ruling, which said it has “much further reaching implications than just this current pandemic.”
“This decision hinders the ability of local health officers in Wisconsin to prevent and contain public health threats for decades to come,” she said.
While the ruling responds to the COVID-19 shutdown, Heinrich said under state law, they are now no longer able to contain more common outbreaks such as measles, whooping cough, or flu outbreak in schools.
“This ruling impedes our ability to respond to any disease that might impact students, teachers, and school staff, and impacts family and friends beyond the walls of the school,” she said. “Unnecessary, preventable illness may certainly occur as a result of this ruling.”
Heinrich said PHMDC will continue to provide guidance and recommendations for school districts in the county and “will continue using all available tools to slow the spread of disease.”
District community information and resource coordinator Molly Shea said when making decisions that affect the health of the school community, district officials use a variety of sources, including PHMDC, the state Department of Health Services, the federal Centers for Disease Control, the district’s contracted medical advisor, nurse and pediatric health experts, which will “remain the experts for communicable diseases.”
“When PHMDC highly recommends best practices, we continue to take these recommendations very seriously, as well as balance them with the specific needs of our students in the Stoughton area,” Shea wrote an email to the Hub Monday. “We take all of this information into account and recognize that while we are the education experts, PHMDC are the public health experts.”
Shea said it’s hard to predict what the fall will look like, but that district officials are hearing that the CDC, DHS and PHMDC will soon be releasing more school guidance for the upcoming school year. “We will see what they have to say about metrics to watch, such as outbreaks or community spread numbers, and what they recommend for distancing and mask-wearing,” she said.
For the upcoming 2021-22 school year that will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 1, the district is planning on a full-day, five-day-a-week, in-person return to school, Shea said.