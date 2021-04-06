Stoughton schools will cut $1.48 million in programming and staffing for the 2020-21 school year.
The Stoughton Area school board voted Monday, April 5, to approve those cuts as a way to manage growing budget deficits in coming years. None of the cuts involve layoffs.
The total includes building and department budget freezes ($90,000), elimination of innovation grants ($40,000), 9.5 full-time teaching positions ($775,000) and the school resource officer position ($75,000).
District superintendent Tim Onsager said staff positions would be left open after retirements or changes to programs. Most of the staff cuts are coming due to decreased enrollment and will come from science and social studies teaching positions at Stoughton High School, a Spanish teaching position at River Bluff Middle School and three teaching positions between Kegonsa and Sandhill elementary schools.
“Any position that comes open, we will evaluate that, if that’s a position we fill on a permanent or one-year basis, if it’s something we feel we can adjust,” he said.
The largest savings is a one-time shift of funds designated that will cut $500,000 from the 2020-21 budget and “allow for redesign and right sizing at the secondary level,” according to the board packet.
The district is also adding a part-time administrative assistant at the high school to help with the growing school to work program, and it is cutting a part-time teaching position with the program, at a savings of $10,000.