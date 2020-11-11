With the help of a small, but dedicated, group of teachers, St. Ann School is offering something this fall most larger public schools aren’t – in-person learning for all its students.
The private Catholic school is a 4K site for the Stoughton School District, and also houses students in grades K-8, with nearly 150 students enrolled this school year. That number has increased by a few dozen in recent months, with some coming from area schools that have remained largely closed since the Sept. 1 start of the school year.
St. Ann School principal Kara Roisum told the Hub last month the school – with a staff of around 35, including 12 teachers – increased by one or two students per class this fall. The number of young students is also particularly encouraging, she said.
“We have a nice sizable kindergarten (18 students) which we haven’t had in years, which is exciting,” she said.
Public Health Madison and Dane County guidelines suggest only students in grades K-2 return to in-person classes — which most area public schools are following. However, at a smaller school like St. Ann’s with class sizes ranging from 10-22, educators and parents “decided quickly our priority was getting kids back in the building” once it was allowed, Roisum said.
“Academics is second to making sure kids feel safe, that kids feel emotional support, that families feel it,” she said. “Just to see them giggling and laughing and talking like things are normal in this very unusual world we’re in has been absolutely worth it.”
There is a virtual option as well, with every class having “at least one or two kids who are virtual,” as well as two educators who teach virtually, with the help of in-class educational assistants.
“I’m not going to require familes to send their children if you don’t feel safe,” Roisum said. “I respect that, and I really felt it was important for my staff to also offer them that same option.”
Roisum, in her sixth year as St. Ann’s principal after teaching at the school for nearly a decade, said staff learned lessons from the hectic switch to virtual learning in March due to COVID-19 restrictions, and applied those as they planned for the unexpected this fall.
“Our biggest mistake in the beginning is we came full force,” she said. “We were envisioning 8 (a.m.) to 3 (p.m.) that we’d have these kids online, and we actually had parents saying slow down, because parents were trying to work from home at that point, and it’s kind of hard to keep up with a kindergartener online.”
To get a better balance between students’ academics with social and emotional welfare, teachers got creative, Roisum said, incorporating online scavenger hunts online or social time for class to just get together and catch up.
“We realized quickly some kids were just very lonely,” she said. “Some ‘A’ students in class, a couple of them fell off the face of the Earth; they didn’t want to get online. It wasn’t for them no matter how fun you made it or how engaging.”
Over the summer, teachers met weekly and formed a health and safety team with parents in the healthcare field, Roisum. The group established a 30-page health and safety plan “with the assumption kids are in class, definitely following CDC guidelines,” and Roisum said so far, it’s working.
“We are fogging the heck out of our classroom every day, we’ve got our kids in masks and sometimes they drop below the nose and we tell them to put it back up,” she said. “Gloves are on, and they’re distancing, and we are enforcing that.”
Students doing virtual learning log into live classes and work in small groups, something Roisum said both they and teachers are more comfortable with now, after some quick technology upgrades.
“In the beginning it was weird (for teachers) having your back turned to the camera, or sometimes kids at home couldn’t hear what someone said in the classroom, she said. “So I bought some conference speakers and microphones and ordered a bunch of webcams that could travel with a teacher.
We had to make sure any issues that were coming up, we had something available to help accommodate that.”
In the fight against spreading COVID-19, Roisum said that so far, a few parents and kids have tested positive, necessitating a closing of one classroom, but nothing that’s affected the entire building. She said the reason is “everyone is going over and above the protocols.”
“I’ve been super transparent in saying, ‘Yeah it’s bound to hit us,’’’ she said. “The thing that’s really making the difference as far as I can see is my parents are being pretty forthright and conservative. If their kid’s got a sniffle, (they’ll) say, ‘Hey just going to be safe and keep them home for a couple days.’
“It’s really been a community effort.”